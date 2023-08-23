Thai star Bright Vachirawit holidays in Singapore with extended family

Singapore continues to be a prime holiday destination for regional stars, and this time it's Thai actor-singer Bright Vachirawit who has graced our shores.

The 25-year-old shared the "day one" of his holiday yesterday (Aug 22) on Instagram, showing the ArtScience Museum, Gardens by the Bay and what appears to be private wine club 67 Pall Mall.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwPD6ZOJlzW/[/embed]

One photo he shared also shows him walking hand-in-hand with an elderly woman in a wheelchair, presumably his grandmother.

In fact, Bright has travelled to Singapore with his extended family, including his aunts and uncles. His Instagram Story from last night shows his mother, grandmother and other family members on a river cruise.

Bright is best known for his role in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers (2019), based on the popular Japanese manga. He is reportedly the most-followed Thai celebrity on Instagram with over 18 million followers.

After spending time with the women in his life, Bright also had a "boys' night" with his uncle and cousin, which he shared on his Instagram Story.

Bright's uncle Thongwut Mongkonkoon thanked him for the trip and shared day two of their Singapore adventure, showing the group visiting Chinatown, posing outside the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and murals in the area.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwRZ9_ErGC-/[/embed]

Bright is also on "tourist mode", taking photos of the sights Singapore has to offer on his film camera.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwRqRCRJe9e/[/embed]

Bright's fans were impressed by him planning a trip for so many of his relatives, lauding him as a "family man".

One also wrote to "any Singapore people" reading their Instagram comment: "If you happen to see him on the streets, let's give him and his family some space, okay? They're here for a vacation! Let them get their well-deserved break.

"Loving him from a distance is the best kind of respect towards Bright."

