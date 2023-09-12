'Thank you for teaching us to be tough like you': Xiang Yun posts tribute to mum, who has died aged 84

Xiang Yun has posted a tribute to her late mother who died today (Sept 12) at the age of 84.

In the post are photos of the family and funeral details.

Xiang Yun, 61, wrote in the post: "Dear mother, thank you for your contributions to this family and your children. Thank you for teaching us to be tough like you, to be someone who is resilient, friendly and compassionate.

"We will always remember your teachings and remember you forever. We love you! Very much! Rest in peace!"

Xiang Yun concluded her post with three heart emojis.

Chen Xi, Xiang Yun's son, also posted on Instagram Stories to honour his grandmother.

In one Story, the 32-year-old, who just flew to London on Sept 5 to pursue a master's degree, reposted Xiang Yun's Instagram post with his own caption of "Will miss you Popo".

In the following Story, he posted a photo of his grandmother with Xiang Yun, his father Edmund Chen and sister Yixin, and wrote: "Woke up to heavy news this morning. Amidst the chaotic house hunting and administrative duties to settle, my grandmother passed away in the wee hours of the morning. I am sorry I couldn't be there by your side, Popo. I love you so much."

According to Xiang Yun's Instagram post, the wake started today at 4pm and will end on Saturday with the cortege leaving for Mandai Crematorium.

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com



