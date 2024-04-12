'They're like my parents in Singapore': Gavin Teo doesn't find it awkward to act alongside ex-girlfriend's mum Xiang Yun

Many of us like to cut contact with our exes after a breakup, but that may not be possible for Gavin Teo.

The Singapore-based Malaysian actor broke up with his girlfriend of five years, actress Chen Yixin, back in February, but is still under the same talent agency as her and continues to be cordial with her through text messages.

"I don't have much space or time to think about many things," the 28-year-old shared with 8World in an interview published on April 11.

"Now I am very busy filming every day. This has been my life for the past few months."

When asked if he's ready to date again, he said he's putting his work first and romance should happen organically.

Gavin is acting in the upcoming drama Unforgivable, playing Li Junhao who is part of a police team investigating sex crimes. Some of his scenes involve Yixin's mum, veteran actress Xiang Yun, who acts as a psychiatrist named Jackie.

Gavin shared that his initial fears of awkwardness turned out to be unfounded.

"After all, we have known each other for so long. They (Xiang Yun and her husband, Edmund Chen) are like my parents in Singapore. This relationship would likely be maintained," he said.

Xiang Yun agreed with the sentiment.

"Let's forget their matters. I have always liked Gavin, he's like my son," she said. "They're both adults, so we shouldn't say too much."

Unforgivable also stars Jesseca Liu, Hong Ling, Shane Pow and Brandon Wong, and will premiere on Sept 24, airing weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8. It will also stream on mewatch.

