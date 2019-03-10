Thirstdays episode 11: Where we almost 'passed away' at Halloween Horror Nights 9

Read on to find out how you can win a pair of tickets to Halloween Horror Nights 9.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

And that's exactly what Thirstdays is doing as we're sending our hosts to Halloween Horror Nights 9 to celebrate Halloween.

Since the Hungry Ghost Festival episode was quite a hit, we thought it would be only appropriate to give them a real scare this time. And boy, did it pay off!

First, we posed a memory challenge to them where the hosts had to memories four playing cards (along with the suit and value) in a specific order.

Then, we made them go through the Curse of the Naga haunted house (which is a collaboration with the directors of Thai horror films 4bia and Shutter) before quizzing them on their cards.

The winner survives to tell the tale and the loser... well, unfortunately, one has to fail to entertain the others by going through The Chalet Hauntings alone.

Who will it be?

You'll have to watch to find out.

WIN TICKETS TO HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 9

If you would like to score a pair of these coveted tickets to this annual event, simply 'like' and share our video and leave a comment on Facebook and Instagram to tell us how you intend to celebrate Halloween.

Winners will be contact via DMs.

We have two pairs of tickets to give out so may the best answers win!

Contest ends on Sunday, Oct 6, at 11.59pm.

editor@asiaone.com

Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things.

