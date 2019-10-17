Thirstdays episode 12: Where we pretend to be mean customers

With the holidays around the corner, we thought it might be good to revisit our not-so-glamorous past as in the service line so all the part-timers can pick up a tip or two.

This week, our hosts are recounting their experiences and what ticked them off the most.

You've read all the horror stories about customer service, now you can hear it from the horse's mouth.

There's one particularly bloody tale in there as well which kind of shows just how much service staff 'suffer' in their line of work.

To spice things up, we also had Le En and Bryan roleplay various scenarios involving a customer from hell to test how much each of them learnt from the past working experiences.

It's not Oscar-worthy for sure, but it's bound to get you laughing.

Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things.

