Thomas Ong selling gigantic artwork of Lee Kuan Yew as he's moving to smaller place

Anyone fancy an oil painting of our first prime minister for $4,000?

Local actor Thomas Ong is "reluctantly giving up" a massive artwork of the late Lee Kuan Yew as he's about to move into a smaller space, the 55-year-old posted on Instagram on Saturday (Nov 16).

In the video he shared, the 170 cm by 150 cm painting — that's taller than some of us! — which is made up entirely out of numbers can be seen taking up an entire wall in a corridor of his home.

"I've always admired the foresight and courage of Singapore's founding father, who made this small piece of land a home for countless people to live and work in peace and contentment today," Thomas wrote.

He continued that he saw the painting in Thailand six years ago, and felt shipping it over was worth it even though "the air transportation process was cumbersome and complicated".

"When my friends saw this painting at that time, they all admired its uniqueness, and were curious about how the painter incorporated deep emotions into the canvas," he wrote.

"I spoke to the painter, and he told me that this work was the result of his careful and passionate efforts for a whole month."

He added that looking at the painting when he's feeling depressed or facing challenges reminds him that "Rome wasn't built in a day".

"Those hardships and persistence will eventually become the most beautiful chapters in life."

Those interested can direct-message (DM) Thomas on Instagram.

The proceeds from the sale will be donated to two primary schools in Cambodia, he added, and shipping will be free within Singapore.

Thomas recently returned to acting after five years in the upcoming Mediacorp series I Believe I Can Fly, slated for broadcast next year.

