Those photocards K-pop fans are obsessed with? Seventeen idol says stop, 'just print it yourself'

When buying K-pop albums, fans often have a choice to make about the collectibles they want. While postcards and posters are nice, it’s photocards that fans are most obsessed with.

Despite often being just signed selfies, the highly coveted photocards are limited editions, which makes reselling them extremely lucrative.

Among boy bands, BTS’ Jungkook reigns supreme, with a photocard from 2021 sold for an astronomical price of US$3,213 (S$4,495). For girl groups, three members from Twice — Sana, Nayeon and Chaeyong — have had their photocards resold between US$1,200 and US$1,324.

The same photocard is going for US$3,500 on eBay now.

But it seems that one top idol is saying 'no more': Seventeen’s The8.

Taking to Weibo for his birthday livestream on Nov 7, the Chinese idol read out a comment from a fan: “What if I can’t get your photocard?”

A Twitter fan account archived the interaction between The8 — whose real name is Xu Minghao — and his audience.

The8's response was an existential: “First you must ask yourself, why do you want this photocard? Have you asked yourself?”

Some of the comments he read out said, “Because I love you”, “Because it looks good”, and “Because you’re handsome,” but those weren’t good-enough reasons for the 25-year-old.

“If you guys can’t get it, what will happen to you? If you can’t get it, then what?” he asked.

Reading some of the responses, The8 was shocked that fans said they would cry, “lose it” or “keep buying” more.

Getting serious, he said: “My goodness, just because you can’t get something you like, that you think looks handsome — because you couldn’t get something you wanted, you’d experience so much negative energy?

“Just because of one photocard, you’re going to be stuck in this moment of your life?”

He offered a simple solution for fans’ dilemma: “Just print it yourself!”

Potentially crashing the photocard economy, he continued: “I’ll take more selfies for you guys, you guys print it yourself, alright? Even if you can’t get it, I’ll let you guys have it."

Adding that his company would surely be unhappy about his advice, he told his fans to keep it between themselves and not publicise it — a tall order for a popular idol.

Some K-pop fans on Twitter — where the clip had undoubtedly spread — agreed, with one adding that not collecting photocards "doesn't make one less of a fan".

However, even The8's "stern" words weren't sufficient for another fan, who said they'd "keep collecting".

