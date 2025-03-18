Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump said to be taking relationship slowly.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are said to be taking their relationship slowly.

A source close to the pair has told People the relationship between the golfer, 49, and US President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, 47, is "very casual" — adding the pair have bonded over their children's shared passion for golf.

Vanessa's daughter, Kai, 17, and Tiger's son, Charlie, 16, are both rising stars in the sport, and the insider said: "Their kids are going places in golf and both very disciplined about the sport. They have that in common."

Vanessa, who has kids Kai and son Donald III, 16, with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr, has long been drawn to high-profile figures, according to a second source.

They added to People: "Vanessa has always gone for guys who are either well-known or have something big going for them.

"She is comfortable with that, but she's not a woman who wants to be in the limelight.

"She is not a shrinking violet but is discreet and smart and a good mother. That has come first in her life."

A third source said Vanessa, like Tiger, is "interested in charity work" and remains focused on her children while navigating the new romance.

The pair have been quietly dating for several months, reported Daily Mail earlier this month.

Vanessa was married to Donald Jr for 12 years before filing for divorce in 2018.

A source told People he is "cool" with her relationship with Tiger.

Tiger has children Charlie and daughter Sam Alexis Woods, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, with the couple divorcing in 2010.

In February, Tiger accompanied Vanessa and Kai to the Genesis Invitational in San Diego.

Shortly after, he was honoured at the White House by Donald Trump during a Black History Month reception.

On March 19, Kai and Charlie are set to compete in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina.

