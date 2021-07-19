Tim Burton's Batmobile returns in reported leaked photos from The Flash movie

We all love Christopher Nolan’s Batman film but there’s no denying that Tim Burton’s original, starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader, holds a special place in our fancy heart.

And while we love that Keaton is returning to play Batman again in The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster, there seems to be a leak that makes us even more excited.

The original Batmobile from the 1989 movie is also making a return in the film. The original conceptual illustrations for this design were drafted by Julian Caldow, under guidance from Tim Burton and Anton Furst.

Affectionately dubbed the “Keaton Mobile”, this version of the Batmobile has a strong following among fans. It served as a basis for several comic book cars, as well as the inspiration for the Batmobile in the Batman: The Animated Series. It has even been immortalised as a 3,306-piece LEGO set and a US$29,900 (S$ desk clock.

Check out the leaked photos from the set:

The 1989 Batmobile was built using a Chevrolet Impala chassis, with a Chevy V8 engine, and was based on and modified from a 1970 Corvette body when previous development. A second car was based on an Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible.

Replicas of this Batmobile have been on display at several Batman: The Ride roller coasters, as well as on the street near Batman Adventure – The Ride 2 at Warner Bros. Movie World.

Right now, we’re not sure if The Flash movie built a new version, or simply borrowed an existing one from the Warner Bros. lot for the film.

Check out more photos from The Flash set with a first look at Michael Keaton’s return as Bruce Wayne and the trio’s chest insignia teasers.

The Flash is currently set to open in theaters on Nov 4, 2022.

