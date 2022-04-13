Titus Low tells talkshow host Phyllis Quek he regrets not starting his OnlyFans earlier

He may be in legal trouble for posting photos of his family jewels online, but OnlyFans creator Titus Low remains pretty cool about the situation so far.

The 22-year-old was a guest on the second season of former actress Phyllis Quek's web series, Careless Whispers, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (April 12).

Whispering softly into the microphone to create an ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) effect, Phyllis, 48, asked Titus if he has any regrets posting his privates on the adult platform.

"I only regret not starting earlier," the content creator replied with a smile. "Because I only got on OnlyFans last year, so it's [been] less than a year."

He added some members of the public are on his side as they believe he has done no harm.

Titus began uploading content on OnlyFans in April last year, after realising that there was a demand for his racy pictures.

The authorities caught up with him five months later, after receiving reports that he had allegedly been transmitting images and videos of his nether regions with his OnlyFans account.

Since legal proceedings for his case are still underway, Titus has pivoted to making more family-friendly content on other social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Despite his enduring online popularity, he's aware that there's a "shelf-life" for content creators, and thus has plans to work on other things as well. However, he didn't reveal what he intends to work on.

When asked by Phyllis whether fame was important to him, Titus replied that his opinion on the subject has changed since his legal woes.

"It's still important, but it's like a double-edged sword. Let's say if I wasn't famous, I don't think I [would] be caught and judged."

So, will Titus continue making adult content? We don't know for sure, as he says he'll make a decision after his case is over.

To end off the episode, Phyllis presented Titus with a cheeky gift that she hoped would help him avoid getting into trouble with the law (again) — a blue thong.

