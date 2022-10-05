Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen hire divorce lawyers

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers.

The National Football League (NFL) quarterback, 47, has been married to Brazillian supermodel Gisele, 42, since 2009 and has Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, with her.

But the couple are said to be calling it quits following a heated argument.

A source told PageSix: "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is, I don't think there will be any coming back now.

"They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

The news comes just weeks after it was alleged that Tom – who also has 15-year-old son John from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan – was said to have been staying away from his wife, following reports that she was upset over his decision to return to football just months

A source said at the time: "Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now. It's all personal… everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. We all have really unique challenges in our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on.

"There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.

"They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed – she has that Brazilian heat!"

