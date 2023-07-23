Tom Cruise cheats on his diet whenever he goes to the cinema

Tom Cruise allows himself to "cheat" on his diet when he goes to the cinema.

The Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One actor loves the communal experience of watching a movie in the theatre, and while he wears a disguise to get to his seat incognito, he kicks back and relaxes with his favourite snacks once the film gets started.

Speaking to Heat magazine, he said: "I definitely have to go with the popcorn. I cheat a bit there and have a soda — I'm not allowed to, my diet, I'm constantly in training. But I like that, some candy, and I sit back and just see the big screen."

The 61-year-old star insisted he's "in it together" with all the other punters.

He added: "I go in with my hat and my glasses and I take my glasses off when I'm in there.

"And what's wonderful is when you have a really good movie, people are invested and they see me there, but then it's just we're all in it together."

Despite the rise of streaming services, the 61-year-old actor will always make movies designed to be seen on a cinema screen.

He said: "I make movies for the big screen. I love that communal experience. I know it's going to go to those other platforms but there is a community, we all come from different cultures and ways of life and we all join together in that theatre to experience cinema.

"And it's something that I grew up with, it made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world. My goal as a child was to make movies and travel the world. And not just be a tourist but to work in that world and live there and understand the culture.

"It's a privilege for me and something I've never taken for granted. It is my passion, making movies, it's my passion to entertain you. And I will always fight for big theatres and that kind of experience forever."

