'Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology': Leah Remini urges fans not to be fooled by 'movie star charm'

Leah Remini has urged Tom Cruise fans to not be fooled by his "movie star charm".

The 51-year-old actress — who left the Church of Scientology in 2013 — has taken to social media to praise her friend Claire Headley for calling out Tom's alleged "crimes against humanity".

Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage.



You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology.



And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology.



Don’t let the movie star charm fool you. pic.twitter.com/zQKwJWuJLj — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) June 11, 2022

Tom, 59, has been an advocate for the Church of Scientology during his career.

But Claire recently took to Facebook to criticise the Top Gun: Maverick star and his links to the church.

She wrote on the social networking platform: "Tom Cruise promotes a dangerous cult that destroyed my family too, the same cult that almost cost me my marriage and my life. The same cult that forced me to have two abortions, and which I fled from in 2005 with the clothes on my back and $200 in my pocket, to which they tracked me down, across state lines, to attempt to prevent my escape.

"Thank God they failed. So no, I will not watch the movie, nor will I ever support or approve of this scam of a man. Trust me, Tom Cruise knows exactly who he is supporting and the abuses the organisation perpetrates. I worked with him while I was there.

"No doubt my post will 'disappear' with Facebook algorithms, I feel better saying it nonetheless. And thank you to my friends who understand. You know who you are. (sic)"

