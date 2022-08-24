Tom Hardy wins 2 gold medals at jiu-jitsu tournament

Tom Hardy won two gold medals at a jiu-jitsu tournament in the UK over the weekend.

The Dark Knight Rises star competed in the Reorg Open Jiu-jitsu Championship at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, England on Saturday (Aug 20), and won two golds: one in the gi (traditional martial arts uniform) category, in his belt and weight division, as well as one in the no-gi category, also in his weight and belt division.

At the event, Hard thrilled a six-year-old Venom fan by taking the time to meet him and pose for pictures Carla Frost, from Wolverhampton, told Express and Star that her son Ollie was delighted to meet his hero.

She said: "The lovely lady from Reorg decided to just check [on us]. The next thing I know this lovely man [Tom] is walking across the sports hall to us.

"He instinctively scooped my son into a hug and proceeded to just make his year. He's so kind and thoughtful. So surreal! My son has grown up hearing me talk about how talented and brilliant this man is. He loves Venom so this is something I know he will always remember."

Pictures also show Hardy posing with Ollie after the event and even giving him a huge hug.

The 44-year-old actor is a keen fan of combat sports and martial arts after having trained in MMA for his 2011 film Warrior and is believed to be ranked as a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The jiu-jitsu tournament was hosted by Reorg, a charity that teaches Brazilian jiu-jitsu to frontline military or emergency personnel who have suffered serious injuries, or those battling post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the Reorg website, Hardy is a trustee.

