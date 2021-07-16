Tom Hiddleston's Loki rumoured for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After six weeks of what feels like a rollercoaster ride with Disney+’s Loki, the series has finally ended – and with a cliffhanger at that.

Although the company has confirmed a second season starring the God of Mischief, it seems like Marvel has once again boasted its ability to move seamlessly between television and film as it connects the MCU to Disney+ originals.

The first season episode finale of Loki may have left fans with questions, but it has also got them conjuring up theories that might link to the upcoming movies arriving on the big screen soon.

The finale is a good stage setup for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and with Loki currently in the TVA, there might be a possibility that Tom Hiddleston’s character could make an appearance. However, this has not been confirmed by the studio.

Additionally, the multiverse-bursting in the last episode also seems to pave the way for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially with the possibility of Tobey Maguire joining the cast and former key villains played by Jamie Foxx (Electro) and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) hopping on.

PHOTO: Disney+

Seems like we’ll be seeing more variants in the MCU soon.

Despite Loki leaving everyone in suspense, the series has given us a better understanding of who the god is and a wider knowledge of what’s at the end of time. You can now watch the full season of Loki on Disney+.

ALSO READ: Loki is the first MCU Disney+ series to get season 2 (so far)

This article was first published in Geek Culture.