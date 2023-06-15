Tom Holland admits to feeling the 'pressures of public opinion'

Tom Holland feels the "pressures of public opinion".

The 27-year-old star is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, and Tom admits that he's very conscious of the public's expectations.

Tom - who is best known for playing Peter Parker in the Spider-Man film franchise - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I wouldn't say I particularly have a history of issues with mental health.

"I just feel like I am a young person living in a world where we are expected to share every moment online. We are under the pressures of public opinion and other people's opinions, and you've got these pressures of delivering to a certain standard. And it's stressful. It's hard."

Tom has gained a huge following on social media during the course of his career. Despite this, the London-born actor has made a concerted effort to distance himself from various platforms in recent times.

He shared: "It's tough when every time you leave your front door, you are working. You're on camera.

"I can't walk around New York without clicking everywhere I go. And social media was bringing that outside world into my house.

"I just had to get rid of it. I needed to get back to reality, remind myself of who I am and where I'm from, and just live my life as normally as possible, in my abnormal way. Which is my career, I guess."

In August, Tom took to Instagram to announce that he was taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health.

He said on Instagram at the time: "I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state."

