Tom Holland talks 'three generations' of Spider-Man, but denies Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in No Way Home

At the point of time as we barrel toward to release of Spider-Man: No Way Home we might be witnessing one of the biggest marketing stunts ever seen.

Up to this point, we’ve seen rather reliable information (spoilers ahead) that we will be seeing a massive franchise crossover.

However, Tom Holland has reiterated in a upcoming interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar) that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be returning.

“Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning,” he says. “It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…”

I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

“People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point.” “It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting — and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together.”

There’s quite a bit to unpack here. Though it does seem that he’s figured out how to speak like Jonathan Majors for his role as Kang in Loki.

The full interview will be out on Nov 11, 2021 so we’ll get more insights into how much truth this all holds. In the meantime, onward to Dec 17 with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

READ ALSO: Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home images allegedly show 3 Spideys and blind lawyer

This article was first published in Geek Culture.