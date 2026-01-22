Netizens amused by Tony Leung and his introverted nature at Paris Fashion Week

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung was at Paris Fashion Week with his actress wife Carina Lau on Jan 21, and netizens are amused at his visible introverted nature.

In a video posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on the same day, Carina, 60, could be seen chatting with Canadian singer Henry Lau.

Tony, 63, stood quietly at the side with his hands behind his back, smiling politely – and quietly – while the two interacted.

Chinese actor Yu Shi later approached the couple, and Carina took the lead to invite him for a solo photo with Tony.

The video trended on Weibo, with netizens expressing their amusement in the comments section.

"Henry and Carina were having a great time chatting, and Tony looked adorable like a little audience member next to them," remarked one netizen.

Another joked: "Tony Leung - My silence is deafening, you guys just have fun chatting."

"This scene is hilarious! Tony Leung's onlooker-style of social interaction is so cute!" another mused.

Tony and Carina, who have been together for almost four decades, were at the Dior FW26 Menswear show, where celebrities like actors Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth as well as K-pop idols Seventeen's Mingyu and Stray Kids' Hyunjin were also in attendance.

In another clip online where Tony and Carina were walking outdoors hand in hand, the former appeared dazed, his mouth downturned and eyes fixated on a faraway spot while media snapped flash photos.

In an interview with AsiaOne in December last year, Tony had told us he "enjoys being alone very much".

He recounted his time living alone at the top of a hill in Southern Italy while working on action-thriller Europe Raiders (2018), where it was quiet because it wasn't the tourist season.

"I love biking and would ride my bike to the beach and do stretches there, meditate and just ride my bike to the restaurants to have lunch myself. When I returned home, I would practise some mountain biking techniques, read a book or just sit outside my house. I don't feel lonely."

