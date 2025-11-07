Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung and his latest film Silent Friend coming to SGIFF

Internationally-acclaimed actor Tony Leung will be gracing the red carpet here in Singapore at the upcoming 36th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF).

Leung, known for four decades of work in television and movies, including In the Mood for Love (2000), Infernal Affairs (2002) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), will be here for a screening of his latest film, Silent Friend.

He will be joined by the film's Hungarian writer-director, Ildikó Enyed.

Separately, fans of Leung will be able to hear directly from him at a dialogue session, In Conversation With Tony Leung, hosted by festival ambassador and local actress Rebecca Lim.

Tickets for the screening and dialogue will be available for purchase on Sistic from Nov 10, 12pm.

Details of the screening are yet to be confirmed, while the dialogue is scheduled to take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Nov 28 at 7pm.

This year's SGIFF will run from Nov 26 to Dec 7, featuring more than 110 films from 45 countries. Of these, local films include Michael Kam's The Old Man and His Car and Qi Yuwu's directorial debut Cendol.

Other international stars attending include Taiwanese icon Shu Qi and Oscar-winning Korean veteran Youn Yuh-jung. Director Deepa Mehta will become the first woman to receive SGIFF's Cinema Honorary Award.

SG Culture Pass credits can also be used at the film festival on eligible screenings, according to a statement by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth on Nov 7.

More information on the full list of eligible films can be found at sgiff.com and sgculturepass.gov.sg.

[[nid:724374]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com