Too tight? Mario Ho not happy supermodel wife Ming Xi's pants show off her curves

Chinese supermodel Ming Xi might be used to wearing skin-tight clothing in her line of work but her hubby Mario Ho doesn't seem that pleased about it.

In the latest episode of the Chinese variety programme Happiness Trio, the happy couple had a disagreement when Ming Xi, 31, was trying on some clothes.

She wore a black top with a pair of tight pants and Mario, 25, said: "These pants make your buttocks too visible, you can see the shape of it."

He insisted that Ming Xi change her pants to something that's a little looser, adding that he doesn't see anyone on the streets wearing anything like that.

This exchange on the show has led netizens to wonder if Mario was jealous since it's normal for Ming Xi to wear tight clothes as a supermodel.

Marry for love, not money

That wasn't the only thing about the couple that has gotten netizens talking recently as Ming Xi proclaimed that she married Mario for love and not his money.

For the uninitiated, Mario is the son of the late casino magnate Stanley Ho; and when the couple had the family's first grandson, they reportedly received an $89 million mansion as a reward. This apparently led to rumours that Ming Xi married for money.

In a recent interview, Ming Xi put the rumours to rest and said: "I didn't marry into a rich family. I married for love. If I had no love for him, I'd never marry him regardless of how rich he is."

However, netizens were unconvinced as one commented: "She says she didn't do it for the money after all those lavish gifts. If she turned them down, she could have said that with her chin held high, but her words and her actions don't match."

Despite the naysayers though, hubby Mario is convinced of his wife's affections for him. He revealed on Happiness Trio that he told Ming Xi that he is "not a rich man's son who has a credit card with no spending limit" and he doesn't want his family's money.

He told her that if she wanted to be with him, she had to work hard with him while he builds his own business.

Mario has also admitted on the show that he has wanted to marry Ming Xi ever since he was in university, and he was attracted to her on stage when he watched the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

