The top 10 events that rocked the K-entertainment world in 2021

Let’s be real: 2021 has been one whirlwind of a ride. While the K-pop world has offered us plenty of good entertainment fodder, we’ve also seen our fair share of scandals that set our social media feeds abuzz.

From the juiciest celebrity dramas to the downright wholesome moments, we round up some of the headline-worthy news that dominated South Korea’s entertainment industry the past year – the good, the bad, and everything in between.

1. The global phenomenon of Netflix’s Squid Game

PHOTO: Netflix

One would be hard-pressed to find anyone who hasn’t heard of the South Korean mega-hit series. Following the runaway success of blockbuster films like Parasite, the K-fervour continues with the arrival of Netflix’s biggest sensation Squid Game, which follows an ensemble of debt-ridden citizens who got roped in to participate in a deadly survival game.

2. Kim Seon-ho’s abortion scandal – is he cancelled?

Arguably one of the most promising actors to watch, Kim Seon-ho of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha fame was poised to become a major breakout star – until he found himself at the centre of an abortion controversy.

Allegations surfaced after leaked messages between him and his ex-girlfriend were revealed, in which the latter claimed that he coerced her into getting an abortion. The actor went on to issue an official apology for his wrongdoings, and was subsequently dropped from his upcoming shows and endorsements.

Here comes the plot twist: it turned out that the South Korean heartthrob might be innocent after all. Media outlet Dispatch came to his defence by releasing a detailed news report with additional chat logs, debunking the initial allegations made against the 35-year-old actor. Following the shocking twist of events, it seemed like public sentiment has shifted in his favour and his career is now back on track.

ALSO READ: K-drama star Kim Seon-ho survived the scandal. Will the next Korean celeb too?

3. K-pop idols accused of school bullying

In the earlier months of 2021, a string of bullying accusations have been levelled against numerous K-pop stars including (G)I-DLE’s Soo-jin, Monsta X’s Ki-hyun, Stray Kids’ Hyun-jin. This started back in February, when anonymous netizens came forward with allegations of school violence against the aforementioned celebs. Most of them have since addressed the allegations and resumed their activities.

However, things weren’t looking too good for (G)I-DIE’s Soo-jin. The 23-year-old idol, who has been on hiatus since March, announced that she will be withdrawing from the group in a statement via her agency, Cube Entertainment, in August. No reasons were cited for her sudden departure, but it’s safe to assume that she left because of the scandal.

4. Kris Wu arrested over sexual assault allegations

Once a member of K-pop boy band Exo, Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu has since established himself as one of the most influential celebrities in China.

But in July, the disgraced pop star was arrested by Beijing authorities on charges of alleged rape, which was brought to light by 19-year-old internet star Du Mei-zhu. Claiming to be his former partner, the young influencer accused him of luring underaged girls into having sex. Since then, other victims have also come forward to share similar accounts of abuse.

Meanwhile, he may be sentenced to 10 years in jail or face life imprisonment if found guilty, according to the Global Times.

ALSO READ: Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu detained in Beijing on suspicion of rape

5. NCT’s Lucas caught up in gaslighting dating controversy

For many popular idols, it comes as no surprise that their private lives have always been subjected to public scrutiny – NCT’s Lucas, also known as Wong Yuk Hei, is no exception. Back in August, the Hong Kong-born member came under fire after his alleged former girlfriends called him out for gaslighting and cheating on them with multiple partners.

In the wake of the controversy, his management company SM Entertainment issued a statement announcing that he will be halting all activities. Shortly after, Lucas posted a handwritten apology on Instagram and stated that he will be taking a hiatus from showbiz.

6. Jennie x G-Dragon, Joy x Crush and more dating news

What’s a year in K-pop without some fresh, hot celebrity hookups? In February, Dispatch reported that Blackpink’s Jennie and Bigbang’s G-Dragon – who are both in the same company and K-pop royalty in their own right – have been in a relationship for a year. Despite the exposé, their agency YG Entertainment remained tight-lipped on their artists’ private matters. Rumour or not, we wish them all the best!

In other high-profile dating news, Red Velvet’s Joy and singer-songwriter Crush are the latest star couple in town, as reported by South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun. Both labels, SM Entertainment and P Nation, confirmed that the pair “recently began dating with good feelings” after collaborating on the 2020 single, Mayday. Congratulations to the two lovebirds!

7. iKon’s Bobby is now a husband, and a father

Now that’s something we certainly didn’t expect! In August, iKon’s Bobby announced that he was getting married and expecting a child in an Instagram post. Although the announcement came as a shock to his fans, many were overjoyed that their beloved idol will be welcoming a new addition to his family. His agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed that the couple has recently given birth to a baby boy!

Two more honourable mentions: Bigbang’s Taeyang and his wife Min Hyo-rin are expecting their first child, while Exo’s Chen is set to welcome baby number two soon. We’re loving the baby boom!

8. BTS, Twice and more resume live K-pop concerts

Great news for K-pop fans all around the world! Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, most K-pop concerts were held online in adherence to social distancing rules. But as the world began to ease Covid-19 measures, the Korean entertainment industry is gearing up to get back to business.

Just recently, superband BTS wrapped up a series of sold-out shows in Los Angeles as part of their Permission To Dance On Stage tour – which marked their first ever in-person concert since 2019.

Other K-pop acts like Twice, NCT 127, Ateez and Monsta X have also announced upcoming global tours in 2022. But with the new Omicron variant making rounds, it remains to be seen how the concert situation will unfold over the coming months.

9. Wanna One’s emotional reunion at 2021 MAMA

[#워너원데이] Wanna One이라는 이름으로 다시 만날 수 있어서 행복했습니다💕 언제나 함께라는 마음으로 늘 행복하세요! 약속٩(ˊᗜˋ*)و pic.twitter.com/RQKAUb2LUk — Wanna One (@WannaOne_twt) December 12, 2021

Fans of the now-defunct project group Wanna One – affectionately known as Wannables – were in for an emotional rollercoaster as the band members reunited for a special stage at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) held on Dec 11. The 11-member group was formed through Mnet’s Produce 101 series, and enjoyed a highly successful run up until January 2019. This marked their first time performing in front of fans after nearly three years since their disbandment.

Check out their tear-jerking performance below:

10. The unstoppable Street Woman Fighter dance craze

If there’s one show that’s on the lips of every K-aficionado, it’s Street Woman Fighter. The dance survival programme featured eight female street dance crews battling it out to become the best representative crew. Since its premiere on Aug 24, the series has swept the country into a K-dance craze (Hey Mama, anyone?). Epic performances aside, it has also shone the spotlight on talented contestants like Noze, Honey J and Lee Jung.

The final broadcast, which had an impressive viewership rating of 3.5 per cent, saw HolyBang taking home the victory. Get blown away by their performance here:

A second all-male season is reported to be in the works, so watch out for that!

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.