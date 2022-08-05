Top 10 tastefully naked butts from movies and dramas: Joo Won, Kim Ji-hoon and Tom Ellis

Netflix just released its new Korean action movie Carter featuring South Korean star Joo Won and *minor spoiler* you’ll get a glimpse of his taut derriere.

So in celebration of the 34-year-old’s perky asset, we have listed below 10 of the most iconic bare butts on screen.

Whose butt is this: Joo Won (Carter)

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix

Imagine waking up with your memory all gone and some agents shove a gun in your face, showing you a video where you’re butt-naked and look like you’re torturing someone. That was what Carter (Joo Won) experienced.

In the Netflix movie, a virus is making people behave in animalistic ways and a young girl is the only person who survived and has antibodies that could save others. A voice from a device implanted in Carter's head tells him what he needs to do to rescue her and bring her to North Korea.

Talk about a rude awakening.

Criminal butt: Kim Ji-hoon (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area)

PHOTO: Netflix

We interrupt your heist for an important announcement: Kim Ji-hoon bares his booty in episode six of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Unfortunately, we can’t show a screengrab of the R-rated scene here, but that’s all the more reason to watch the Netflix spin-off. Hopefully it won’t be a huge distraction from the subterfuge and crime.

Godly butt: Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder)

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth insisted on showing his bare butt for the latest iteration of Thor.

Director Taika Waititi reassured audiences on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: “In the movie, it's not pixellated, though. You get the full Hems' Worth. The full worthiness! With Chris, he's worked so hard on that.

"It's so many squats! It'd be depriving humanity if I didn't show that."

Unfortunately, unlike with Zeus’ women, Taika deprives the audience of a full-frontal view.

Butt to die for: Christian Bale (American Psycho)

PHOTO: Lionsgate

Christian Bale played the iconic Patrick Bateman in 2000’s American Psycho. The narcissist and serial killer bared his ass in the shower while describing his morning routine: “In the shower I use a water-activated gel cleanser, then a honey almond body scrub, and on the face an exfoliating gel scrub.”

He claimed he can do over a thousand crunches, too.

Suspicious butt: Kim Soo-hyun (One Ordinary Day)

PHOTO: Screengrab/Viu

We, too, were having one ordinary day before we had to look at all these naked butts.

In the K-drama One Ordinary Day based on the British series Criminal Justice, Kim Soo-hyun plays a college kid who has a one-night stand with a woman who ends up dead the next morning, making him a prime suspect who gets strip-searched by the police.

Devilish butt: Tom Ellis (Lucifer)

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix

Season four of Lucifer started strong with Tom Ellis’ butt revealed about five minutes into the premiere. Then in episode six, he also accidentally wore ass-less slacks to a crime scene investigation, and claimed they were his ‘orgy pants’.

He even visited a nudist colony, for Devil’s sake!



So many butts: Basically the entire cast of Magic Mike

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures

It’s been 10 years since Magic Mike was released. The iconic movie had Channing Tatum playing the titular protagonist, a male stripper.

Practically the whole male cast revealed their butts: Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey and, of course, Channing himself.

Matt Bomer got his butt out for a deleted scene, but alas, it was not to be.



Non-buttnary: Ruby Rose (Orange Is The New Black)

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix

Let’s switch it up from the male butts on this list.

Stella, played by non-binary heartthrob Ruby Rose, was a welcome addition in season three of Orange Is The New Black not only for the audiences but to Piper (Taylor Schilling) as well.

Butt cult: Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)

PHOTO: Internet

The ending scene of the 2015 horror movie The Witch shows a bare Anya-Taylor Joy walking through the forest to join a witches’ coven after mating with Black Phillip, the goat-headed embodiment of the Devil.

Yep.

I’ll be butt: Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator)

PHOTO: Internet

And last but not least, The Terminator showed the vintage butt of the former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the cybernetic assassin’s defence, he had just time-travelled from 2029 to 1984.



