T.O.P has no plans to join BigBang for comeback world tour

If you're still hoping for T.O.P to return to BigBang, it might be time to give up.

According to recent South Korean media reports, the 38-year-old rapper, who announced his departure from the group in 2023, has no plans on rejoining members G-Dragon, Taeyang, both 37, and Daesung, 36, for their upcoming activities.

Citing industry sources, The Korea Herald said T.O.P is preparing for a solo comeback, with plans to release an album under his own label Topspot Pictures.

He has not announced the official release date but posted a short teaser video on his Instagram account on Jan 1 with the caption: "A new album is on the way", as well as more teasers since.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUMRVDBE6ga/[/embed]

It was previously reported that T.O.P's return was slated for 2025. His last solo music was his digital single Doom Dada in 2013.

Meanwhile, BigBang will be back as a trio for a world tour this year in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

Their agency YG Entertainment broke the news today (March 4) through a YouTube video featuring founder Yang Hyun-suk who named them the "most successful YG boy group".

This would not come as a surprise to fans who attended G-Dragon's recent fan-meet in Seoul where he announced BigBang's plans to reunite: "As a member, as well as a fan, myself, I am looking forward to it, and so are the other members."

Originally a quintet, BigBang debuted in 2006 and grew to become one of the leading K-pop acts of their time.

In 2017, T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, received a 10-month suspended jail sentence for smoking marijuana.

In 2019, former member Seungri terminated his contract with YG Entertainment due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal. He was indicted on nine charges - including habitual gambling and arranging prostitution - and sentenced to one year and six months in prison.

[[nid:730832]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com