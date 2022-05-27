Top Gun: Maverick DLC out now for Ace Combat 7 - includes aircraft, callsigns, emblems and soundtrack

Top Gun fans can now take to the skies in planes from the just-released Top Gun: Maverick movie in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, via the Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft Set DLC released today (May 26).

The DLC doesn't give you any new story, missions, or maps. What it does give you is the opportunity to fly four new aircraft, 10 new emblems and 12 new callsigns (all from Top Gun: Maverick), and two soundtracks arranged by Keiki Kobayashi for multiplayer including Danger Zone and the Top Gun Anthem.

New playable aircraft

F/A-18E Super Hornet | Top Gun: Maverick (The Boeing Company)

F-14A Tomcat | Top Gun: Maverick (Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation)

5th Gen Fighter | Top Gun: Maverick

Dark Star

Emblems & callsigns

10 Emblems, including Maverick, Hangman, Payback, Rooster, and Bob, along with two logos from the film.

12 Callsigns, including Goose, Cougar and more.

Music based on classic tracks for multiplayer mode

Top Gun Anthem

Danger Zone

Additionally, there are also two new editions of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown available on PS4, PC and Xbox One, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown — Top Gun: Maverick Edition and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown -— Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition.

Both editions will include the base game, the Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft Set, and a playable aircraft F-104C: Avril. The Ultimate Edition includes the Season Pass and eight popular emblems of the series.

Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft Set DLC for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam).

