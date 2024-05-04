Tori Spelling reveals she still has chipped teeth from 'aggressive' kisser Jason Priestley

Tori Spelling still has chipped teeth from roughly kissing Jason Priestley.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 50, said she had the aggressive smooch with her co-star on the show "way before" he married his first wife Ashlee Petersen in 1999.

She said on her misSpelling podcast: "My teeth are chipped. Thank you, Jason Priestley.

"I have a chipped front tooth from making out with Jason Priestley in an elevator.

Tori added the now 54-year-old actor is a "good but aggressive kisser".

She went on: "I was shooting a TV movie in Vancouver, he was directing a TV show in Vancouver.

"Yeah, we had a fun summer."

Tori added Jason "broke (actress Jennie Garth's) face" with his kissing on BH, 90210, saying: "She says she has TMJ (jaw disorder temporomandibular joint dysfunction) because of him and a clicking jaw."

The actress also said she thinks she has "brittle teeth" after the same thing happened to her as it did with Jason — with a different man.

She opened up about the incidents while discussing how she ended up getting veneers.

Tori added her dentistry was reduced to her "last priority" when she married Dean McDermott, 57, and had five children.

The former couple separated in June 2023 after 17 years of marriage, with Tori waiting nine months to file for divorce.

Tori recently used her podcast to open up about how she wants her sixth child.

But she added she is riddled with fears no man wants to be with a mum-of-five.

She also told how she hasn't had her heart broken since splitting from her "first love", 50-year-old actor Brian Austin Green.

