Touched to tears: Desmond Tan cries at fans' birthday surprise, Jam Hsiao sobs at marriage proposal during his concert

Desmond Tan got emotional after his fanclub surprised him and a film crew with a food truck on his 38th birthday yesterday (Aug 19).

An Instagram Reel uploaded by Mediacorp's label The Celebrity Agency shows the actor with his fingers at the corners of his eyes, in an attempt to stop crying.

He is then handed a birthday cake as the in-video text reads: "We know you have been working hard and falling sick" and he can be seen wiping away his tears.

The video also shows the Goodburger food truck getting decked out with cutouts of Desmond and a sign wishing him a happy birthday. There was also a special menu for the day, and the crew on set got customised handheld fans with his initials for their hard work in the hot sun.

Desmond said: "Guys, a great, great success. Thank you so much for making me cry, making me so happy."

Jam Hsiao sobs at marriage proposal during his concert

Videos posted by fans at Jam Hsiao's Guangzhou concert on Aug 17 show the singer sobbing uncontrollably, unable to sing for a few moments as he puts his hand over his face.

According to concertgoers, it was because the 37-year-old had spotted audience members proposing to each other during his song Marry Me.

As touching as his reaction was, fans also found humour in it. Laughter could be heard as Jam attempted to sing and failed amid the tears, with his voice going off-key.

Jam himself got married last October to his long-time manager Summer Lin, 14 years his senior.

Summer said in a previous interview: "I was afraid that he treated me as his one and only since we met when he was only 20, and he may not have had much contact with the outside world."

She also tried to encourage him to meet others as she detected his romantic feelings towards her a decade ago.

But their love was meant to be, as Jam announced his engagement in June last year, writing: "I proposed to Summer, and also heard the words I longed for the most. Yes, I have said goodbye to my single life.

"I will treasure her and love her."

