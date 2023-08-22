'I was afraid he treated me as his one and only since we met when he was only 20,' says Jam Hsiao's manager-turned-fiancee

When it comes to romance dramas or novels, some of us want the characters to fall head over heels for each other while others prefer a slow burn.

It appears that Summer Lin's relationship with Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao is a real-life example of the latter, as she initially had reservations about pursuing one with him.

In an interview with Mirror Media, Jam's 50-year-old manager-turned-fiancee said: "I was afraid that he treated me as his one and only since we met when he was only 20, and he may not have had much contact with the outside world."

Jam, 14 years Summer's junior, has been managed by her since the beginning of his showbiz career in 2007 and has been romantically linked with her frequently.

Around 10 years ago, when Summer detected Jam's romantic feelings for her, she said she not only hinted to him but also encouraged him to meet more people. His single friends would also introduce their female friends to him.

However, he was a homebody and it was difficult getting him out of his house, according to his friends. If the gathering included people he didn't know, he would either not attend it or cajoled a colleague to go with him.

Nevertheless, their professional relationship turned into a romance as they got to know each other better.

Jam confirmed the open secret and announced his engagement to her on June 27 this year, writing: "I proposed to Summer, and also heard the words I longed for the most. Yes, I have said goodbye to my single life. I will treasure her and love her."

The proposal took place the day prior, on Summer's birthday, and she told Mirror Media that she had no idea the party would be so extravagant.

A video of the proposal posted on YouTube showed a house decorated with light pink and white flowers with photos of Jam and Summer lining the walls.

Summer was brought to the house by an unidentified man and appeared stunned upon seeing that the house was jam-packed with guests. As she sauntered through the house and up the stairs, Summer was given a pink rose by every person she greeted.

Guests included Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim and her husband Alex Tien, host Karen Hu, actress Alyssa Chia, and singer Show Lo.

She also explained to Mirror Media that their relationship got serious when Jam turned 30 and got fully immersed into society. He worked hard to buy his parents a house, pay off debts and spent money for his family members to fix their teeth.

He also fulfilled his dreams, purchasing a car and enjoying the finer things in life.

When it came to the topic of having children in the future, Summer said that she has thought about it for many years and asked people not to "worry about it".

She said: "We aren't going to be hindered by numbers, and I'm someone who never plans to retire, so we're going to keep doing big things that make a difference."

