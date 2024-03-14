Travis Kelce had a "lovely" time in Singapore with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end travelled to Asia last week to support his 34-year-old girlfriend on her Eras tour and not only did he get to see her in action during two "amazing" concerts, the couple also got to enjoy some downtime.

Speaking on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, he said: "I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour.

"The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple of months.

"But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views."

And, as a "big plant guy", Travis was particularly taken with one of his day trips.

He enthused: "I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that? It was cool as f*** They had the world's biggest waterfall in a greenhouse too. It was awesome, man. The way the whole thing was laid out.

"It was a very controlled space and everything was blooming at the same time.

"It was so unique and so nice. It was hot in Singapore. 'Cause it was the slap dab middle of summer over there, so it's 100 degrees outside and then you got to go into this chilly 70-degree room where they're just pumping AC into these plants.

"It was so lovely to go in there just to hang at that thing and see all the amazing plants."

Jason then asked his brother if Singapore was as futuristic and amazing as it looks in tourist pictures, and Travis agreed it is "exactly" as it is advertised.

He added: "The architecture's crazy. They have that one hotel, the Marina Bay Sands or something like that, where it looks like a boat is on top of three pillars… and then everything around that kind of hotel is really, really nice."

