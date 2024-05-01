'It could trigger an unwanted caste system': Singaporean actor says leave nationality out of Aliff Aziz scandal after Malaysian director's comments

More artistes have spoken up amid Aliff Aziz's love scandal.

Adi Putra, who is also Singaporean and based in Malaysia like Aliff, spoke out after Malaysian director Erma Fatima's recent remarks about Aliff's alleged lover Sarah Yasmine that brought nationalities into the issue.

"A woman's disappointed that her lover had left her. She's also not a citizen, she entered my country and then held a 'kenduri selak kain' (a saying for exposing private matters) for Malaysian artistes but everyone's been celebrating this," Erma told reporters at an event for the Malaysian drama series Lelaki Itu on April 29, according to an article by New Straits Times.

"Social media and media practitioners are all giving so much exposure to these foreigners."

She added: "I understand how disappointed she feels after being abandoned by her lover after giving him everything, but don't come here and destroy the Malaysian arts industry."

Erma also told Sarah, believed to be a Singaporean, to "go back to Singapore and resolve it there".

Aliff is married to Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah, who recently filed for divorce after he and his Malaysian co-star Ruhainies were taken into custody by Malaysia's Federal Territories Religious Department (Jawi) for committing khalwat (an unmarried Muslim couple in solitude).

Sarah subsequently revealed her affair with Aliff and has been taking to her Instagram account to expose his affair with Ruhainies.

Recently, she has also gotten involved in arguments with other Malaysian artistes.

Bella also told reporters that Sarah was one of the 11 women Aliff had been seeing behind her back.

In response to Erma's comments, Adi said in a Harian Metro report published yesterday (April 30): "We don't want to create a caste sentiment in the local film industry. As an actor, I don't want to tarnish the image of the entertainment industry. Regarding the issue of these two countries, it could trigger an unwanted caste system."

The 43-year-old added that he felt it is inappropriate to touch on the issue of Malaysia and Singapore. "Tirades are common and exist everywhere. The way to overcome them is by just letting things enter the left ear and exit through the right ear."

