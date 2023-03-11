Trips to Korea and Shanghai: Marcus Chin giving away $6,500 worth of prizes in bid to pull in Star Awards votes

SINGAPORE – Local actor-deejay-host Marcus Chin has upped the ante in his bid to win the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste prize at this year’s Star Awards.

In 2022, the 69-year-old entertainer offered free grilled fish worth $46.80 at Tian Tian You Yu, the restaurant chain he co-owns, in return for public votes. He won the award for the second consecutive time that year.

He is hoping to be third time lucky at the April 9 ceremony this year by giving away package tours – a seven-day-five-night trip to South Korea worth about $4,000 and an eight-day-seven-night trip to Shanghai and the Jiangnan region worth $2,500.

Both holidays are for two and sponsored by home-grown travel company Webuy.

To be eligible for the lucky draw, fans have to vote 10 times for Chin – the maximum number of daily online votes allowed per person – and send screenshots to a mobile number as proof.

Chin, who appeared in Channel 8 drama Healing Hands in 2022, is also throwing in a $100 dining voucher at Tian Tian You Yu for each of the two winners.

Despite the attractive prizes, he is not confident of cracking the Top 10 this year. “Only die-hard fans of mine will log in every day to vote 10 times. Those who like me might not necessarily be die-hard fans, so I might lose out on some of their votes,” he told local Chinese media outlet 8world.

He feels he stands a better chance in another award he is up for, Best Radio Programme. He is nominated together with his The Breakfast Quartet co-hosts Dennis Chew, Mark Lee and Chen Biyu. Their show on radio station Love 972 has won for the past two years.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.