'I'm a distant dad': Marcus Chin to reunite with 12-year-old daughter in JB after 2.5-year absence

Veteran local entertainer Marcus Chin will finally be reuniting with his daughter after two and a half years, when he goes over to Johor Bahru (JB) later this month to celebrate her 12th birthday.

Marcus is separated from his daughter's mother Eileen Cheah, his former personal assistant who's 32 years his junior. The pair broke up a year after their daughter was born in 2010, and both mother and daughter currently live in JB.

The 68-year-old host told Shin Min Daily News in an interview that his daughter Elise doesn't usually initiate contact, describing her personality as "introverted, timid and passive".

"Only when I call her mum, then she'd say a few words to me," said Marcus.

Due to the pandemic, the pair have not had the opportunity to meet, with Marcus sharing that their relationship has become estranged with time.

Elise is said to have inherited Marcus' musical talent, but he shared that he has not seen any clips of her performing in recent years.

"I'm a distant dad," replied Marcus when asked to describe what kind of father he is.

"If I were retired, I'd be able to live in JB now," he added. "But I can't, I have to hustle and make money."

Asked if he has any regrets about not having any family time, he replied quietly with a hint of resignation: "Of course. I can't have a normal family life."

But no matter how busy he is, Marcus never fails to remember his daughter's birthday. Her gift this year, which the doting dad "long prepared", is a backpack that he'd asked someone to purchase from France on his behalf.

And he'll finally be making his way across the Causeway next week to celebrate the special occasion with Elise.

Marcus also shared that he'd be more than happy should his daughter decide to live with him one day.

"Maybe when she is in secondary school and is more sensible. If she wants to come and live with me, of course I'll be very happy!" he exclaimed.

However, Marcus said he understands that the girl might be used to living with her mother and he wouldn't want to make her feel insecure.

"I won't force it, let things happen naturally," he expressed.

Despite his tumultuous love life, could love be in the air once again for the Love972 radio DJ?

Marcus hinted at a special someone in his life after thanking his "lover" during his acceptance speech for winning the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award.

However, he remained tight-lipped on the identity of the mystery woman when questioned by reporters, stating: "That's a secret... I will keep my love affairs private because I'm already old."

candicecai@asiaone.com