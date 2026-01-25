Trump explains why he is 'anti' Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

Donald Trump is "anti" the decision to hire Bad Bunny and Green Day for the Super Bowel Halftime Show.

The US President has voiced his displeasure at the decision to hire Bad Bunny and the chart-topping band, both of whom have previously been critical of the billionaire businessman, for the upcoming Super Bowel Halftime Show.

Trump, 79, told the New York Post newspaper: "I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible."

Trump doesn't plan to attend the game in Santa Clara, California on February 8. However, the politician insists that the Halftime Show isn't the reason he's not attending the sporting event.

Trump - who recently spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland - said: "It's just too far away. I would. I've [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me.

"I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter."

Meanwhile, Shakira previously revealed that she feels "proud" of Bad Bunny for performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 48-year-old singer loves that the Puerto Rican rapper is "getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world" at the Super Bowl in February.

Shakira - who performed with Bad Bunny during her own Halftime Show back in 2020 - told Variety: "It's about time!

"I remember when we did ours that even having part of our set in Spanish was a bold move … Acceptance of Spanish-language music as part of the mainstream has come so far from when I started.

"I hope and like to think that all the times my music was met with resistance or puzzlement from the English-speaking world before it was embraced, helped forge the path to where we are now.

"And I'm so proud that Bad Bunny, who represents not only Latin culture but also how important Spanish language music has become on a global scale and how universal it has become, is getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world.

"It's the perfect moment for a performance like this. I can't wait to watch it."

[[nid:714501]]