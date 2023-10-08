'Tuas is a beautiful place, many incinerators': Samantha Tan's new K-idol persona spoofs travel videos with underrated Singapore places

When thinking of popular spots in Singapore, Orchard Road or Marina Bay Sands would probably come up tops.

In local actress Samantha Tan's latest online video series, she spoofs travel videos, showcasing very underrated places on the island, even taking on a satirical K-pop idol persona to do so.

Her idol name?

Sam Gyeop-sal, the Korean term for pork belly.

"When I was in Korea, I really missed and loved Singapore, so I'll take you to places to appreciate the culture and people!" the 28-year-old introduced herself in the first part of her Yeopo Touring series, speaking in a mix of broken Korean and English. Yeppeo, which means pretty in Korean, seems to be misspelt on purpose.

In the video, she wore a school uniform reminiscent of the ones in South Korea while going around Simei.

"I think Simei is a fantastic place for K-pop stars, just like me, because food options eobseo (doesn't exist)! Only Eastpoint Mall."

In a more recent part of the series, she went to Tuas, calling it a "popular tourist destination".

"Tuas is a beautiful place, many incinerators! But most interestingly it's neomu neomu (very very) yeppeo," she said as she posed dramatically near a lamp post filled with stickers.

Adding a final touch, she stuck a poster of herself promoting bottled mineral water, named Pabo (stupid) Water, on the lamppost.

"Ah! Neomu jinjja yeppeo," she exclaimed, calling herself extremely pretty in broken Korean.

After walking around and promoting a brewery, she concluded: "Tuas is so beautiful isn't it? But if you're coming here, use a car because Tuas is ulu. Public transport is eobseo!"

