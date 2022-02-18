'The tumour is getting bigger': Aaron Aziz delays surgery, braves through pain to complete his work

On Wednesday (Feb 16), Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz revealed on social media that he has to undergo surgery to remove a tumour.

A 24-second clip of Aaron being put through a computerised tomography (CT) scanner accompanied the post, which has garnered 600,000 views on Facebook at the time of writing.

"Ninety minutes in here. The doctor said I needed surgery and to also be on medical leave for two months but I cannot do so due to the many ongoing projects right now," the 45-year-old wrote.

For now, the Malaysia-based artiste is pushing through the pain with the prescribed drugs in order to complete his work.

"You guys see me smile and laugh but you don't see it when my heart is crying from the pain. The doctor said that the tumour is getting bigger," Aaron added.

Netizens and fellow celebrities alike poured their love and well-wishes into the comments section.

Aaron's post ended with hashtags of cervical spondylosis and schwannoma, presumably the medical conditions he is currently facing.

According to Singhealth, cervical spondylosis refers to the degeneration of bones and discs on one's cervical spine resulting in the forming of bone spurs and narrowing of the spinal canal.

A schwannoma is a tumour that grows in the sheaths of nerves in the peripheral nervous system.

