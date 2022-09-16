'Many things that were shown in TV dramas, I witnessed in real life': Brandon Wong learnt how to play villains from working in nightclub

This actor learned from the bad to become good at what he's best known for.

In an interview with host Quan Yi Fong in the latest episode of Hear U Out season three, Brandon Wong revealed that he worked in a nightclub while in university in Malaysia, which helped him in his villainous roles.

Speaking to Yi Fong, Brandon, 51, said: "Let me tell you this Yi Fong, many things that were shown in TV dramas, I witnessed in real life. It was all for real, nightclubs are really places where all sorts of shady characters hang out."

Poking fun at Brandon's serious undertone, 48-year-old Yi Fong deadpanned: "Did you fall in love with a hostess?"

Hear U Out is a talk show where local stars such as Mark Lee, Guo Liang and Marcus Chin poured their hearts out to Yi Fong. Often, guests talk about their more poignant personal experiences and share about their personal lives.

In this episode, Brandon talked about his life experiences — of which he's had plenty.

Although he clarified that one of these experiences wasn't falling in love with a hostess at the nightclub, the veteran actor explained that he experienced first-hand what it was like working there as a waiter.

As a student and a son in a relatively poor household, he had to find a part-time job during school holidays to earn a living.

But no restaurant wanted to hire him for just two weeks, so he had no choice but to work in a nightclub.

"As a waiter there, you don't simply serve drinks normally. When customers are enjoying themselves, you have to go down on your knees to pour drinks, before saying, 'Boss, have a drink.'"

Demonstrating to Yi Fong how he did that, Brandon also spoke about how he earned tips.

"Some customers have a glass on the table filled with RM1 (S$0.30) coins and they would ask you to help yourself or count out a tip for you," Brandon said. "I didn't dare to take too much.

"I was very thankful for the times when customers forgot to give me tips and the hostesses would help me and ask, 'Boss, give him his tip!'"

When prompted by a lady, these customers would give very generous tips ranging from RM10 to RM50, he recounted.

During his 10 to 12 days working there, Brandon earned RM2,000 from tips alone.

He said: "I really experienced this in real life. The many villains that I've portrayed in my career — gangsters and so on — I really saw such people with my own eyes."

He agreed with Yi Fong that these experiences helped him in his acting, adding: "You would then know what's real. This is why I matured early and gained more experience in life."

