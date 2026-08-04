TVB actor Mat Yeung marries Malaysian actress Lisa Ch'ng in star-studded Kuala Lumpur wedding

Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung and Malaysian actress-model Lisa Ch'ng have tied the knot after nearly a decade together.

The couple, who began dating in 2016 after starring in the long-running TVB sitcom Come Home Love (2012 to present), held their wedding reception at the JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Aug 2).

The wedding festivities began with a traditional tea ceremony before they changed into a white gown and black suit and tie for their 30-table wedding banquet.

Speaking to the media at the venue, Mat, 45, and Lisa, 39, revealed that about 200 of their guests had flown in from Hong Kong to Malaysia to attend their wedding.

"We are very grateful to everyone," said Mat.

Lisa added that many of their friends had taken leave from work to attend the wedding. She explained that the couple chose to hold the celebration in Malaysia because her family is based here.

"This is where my father grew up. I wanted the whole family to come together happily," she said.

Lisa and her sister, fellow actress Jacqueline Ch’ng, are the daughters of the late Malaysian businessman Bill Ch’ng.

In a report by Oriental Daily News, the paper wrote that the couple was asked if they plan to have children.

"We've reached this point, so the next step is naturally to have children. I'm not putting too much pressure on myself," said Mat.

Lisa shared that she wants two kids as she doesn't want her children to be "lonely": "We'll let nature take its course and wait for its gift."

Celebrities in attendance

Actors Lenna Yeung, Lokyi Lai and Joey Law — the couple's co-stars from Come Home Love — were in attendance, while Jacqueline and actor-host Derek Wong served as emcees at the reception.

Singer-actress Kayee Tam, also a Come Home Love cast member, performed 今生今世 by Leslie Cheung.

Also seen at the wedding were veteran actress Nancy Sit — who was filming the Chinese New Year movie 一路金喜 in Malaysia — as well as actress-hosts DaDa Wong and Rachel Chan.

Mat and Lisa shared that they plan to host a celebration in Hong Kong for relatives and friends who were unable to attend the wedding in Malaysia.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com