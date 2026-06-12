Hong Kong former actress Barbara Chan, wife of late actor Liu Kai Chi, dies aged 65

Hong Kong former TVB actress-presenter Barbara Chan Man Yee, widow of late actor Liu Kai Chi, died on Friday (June 12) at the age of 65.

It comes just over five years after Kai Chi's death on March 28, 2021, at the age of 66 from stomach cancer.

According to a statement posted on social media by her two sons, Barbara died at Prince of Wales Hospital this morning after an illness, surrounded by family.

They expressed their appreciation to the medical team and sought the understanding of members of the public that the funeral and memorial will be private and limited to close friends and family members, in accordance with her wishes.

While the statement did not specify what Barbara suffered from, she wrote in a Facebook post last October that she was unwell.

She wrote: "Friends who met me recently said that I've lost weight. Indeed, I have been unwell.

"In July (2025), I was admitted to CUHK Medical Centre and underwent a last-minute decision. I am now in recovery and everything will be okay. I believe everything will be better."

In an episode of TVB's StarTalk posted on YouTube on Oct 31, 2025, Barbara spoke further about her health but stopped short of disclosing her condition, citing her preference to keep the matter private.

Instead, she urged those who are unwell to lead a fulfilling life and to do what they desire.

She later revealed on her YouTube channel that she had a 14cm incision on her abdomen, adding that she struggled to sit up or move around after the surgery due to the immense pain.

In the months that followed, Barbara continued to maintain an active social media presence, including a tribute to her late husband on their wedding anniversary on Nov 11, 2025.

Since late March, she has stopped posting on social media.

Barbara was one of TVB's leading actresses in the 1980s, and is remembered for her role starring alongside Andy Lau in The Emissary (1982) and in General Father General Son (1986).

She faded from the limelight to focus on being a wife and mother after marrying Kai Chi in 1987. The couple had a third son who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2003 aged three and died three years later.

In several interviews, the late couple had mentioned they met in TVB's acting class and she had fallen in love at first sight because he was cool and different from others.

Barbara's death comes days after Hong Kong actress Natalie Ng died following a battle with cancer for years.

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editor@asiaone.com