Nostalgia at TVB Anniversary Awards: Charmaine Sheh wins 3rd best actress while Bosco Wong, Raymond Lam and Mimi Choo take to stage

New year brings new beginnings. For the entertainment industry, it is also a celebration of achievements for the past year.

Here are some of the highlights from the 2023 TVB Anniversary Awards, which was held last night (Jan 14) at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort, Macau.

Charmaine Sheh wins best actress for third time, Moses Chan wins best actor

Charmaine Sheh snagged the best actress award for her performance as veteran news anchor Man Wai Sam in the 2023 hit series The Queen of News.

The 48-year-old, who was teary-eyed as she was presented the award by actors Raymond Lam and Tavia Yeung, said: "I thought I wouldn't cry! Every time I stand on this stage, I get very nervous. It's really hard to get an award, and I am thankful for meeting the character Man Wai Sam."

She thanked the production team and actors who worked in The Queen of News, and hoped to present better characters to the audiences in the future.

This also marks Charmaine's third best actress win from TVB, making her the first actress to receive this honour. She previously won for her performances in Maidens' Vow (2006) and Line Walker (2014).

The best actor award went to Moses Chan for his performance as Man Wah in Narcotics Heroes, and it was presented by his actress wife Aimee Chan.

Besides thanking the production team and veteran actor Eric Tsang for his encouragement and guidance over the years, the 52-year-old also thanked Aimee for taking care of the family so that he can devote himself to acting.

Moses, who last won best actor in 2007 and was reportedly nominated 28 times in the same category over the years, said backstage that he was the happiest when his wife presented the award to him and joked that not many people have the opportunity to win an award from their wife.

Hit drama The Queen of News wins big with 8 awards

The biggest winner of the night goes to those who have worked on the series The Queen of News.

[[nid:666789]]

Besides Charmaine's best actress, the drama also bagged seven other related awards including best drama series, best TV song, Greater Bay Area's favourite TVB drama series, best supporting actress (Samantha Ko), Greater Bay Area's favourite TVB actress (Charmaine), Malaysia's favourite TVB actor (Kenneth Ma) and Malaysia's favourite TVB actress (Charmaine).

Samantha, 37, shared that she had doubted herself when she was offered the role of news anchor Cathy Hui.

She shared, while holding back tears: "When the director asked me to play Cathy, I asked him, 'Can I do it?' He replied, 'You are already Cathy by standing here!'"

Samantha also gave a special tribute to Charmaine: "I feel very happy to be able to work together with Charmaine. She is a very good role model and a professional actress who helped me a lot. I learnt many things during filming. This award was given to me by The Queen of News team. I didn't disappoint you."

The award marks Samantha's first win since she debuted in 2009.

Newly-wedded Kenneth, 49, who plays veteran news anchor George Leung in the series, mentioned his actress wife Roxanne Tong on stage: "Most important thing is that she is happy and when she is happy, I would be happy too!"

Bosco Wong returns to acting with TVB

Bosco Wong wins Greater Bay Area's favourite TVB actor for his role in the China-Hong Kong production Dead Ringer.

When interviewed backstage after the win, the 43-year-old shared that awards are not the most important, but audience's satisfaction.

"What's most important is that the audiences love to watch my performance... I am most comforted and happy by that. Awards are the icing on the cake," he said.

He added that if there is no TVB, there would not be Hong Kong dramas and audiences from the Greater Bay Area would not know him.

When asked if he would be returning to film with TVB, he shared that he is currently filming Forensic Heroes VI and would be heading to Japan for filming soon.

Mimi Choo and Yuen Wah present best supporting actor award

Singer-actress Mimi Choo, 69, and action star Yuen Wah, 73, made rare appearances at the awards ceremony and presented the best supporting actor award together.

Before that, the two veterans had an hilarious exchange about how Yuen Wah tore her clothes when they were on the variety show Super Trio Supreme in 2008 and Mimi demanded monetary compensation.

The best supporting actor award went to Jazz Lam, 41, who knelt on stage to thank his parents. He continued with a long appreciation speech in tears to all his family members and was reportedly told by the staff to cut it short.

Observing that Jazz had no intention of stopping soon, Mimi stepped in with a joke, asking: "How many more family members do you want to thank?", earning laughs from the audience.

