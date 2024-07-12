TVB stars Kalok Chow and Ricco Ng ogled by onlookers as they run 'naked' through the streets for drama

Shoppers at Yizhong Street in Taichung were met with a strange sight on July 9.

TVB actors Kalok Chow and Ricco Ng ran through the street nearly naked, wearing only flesh-coloured underwear.

They were filming a scene for an upcoming drama series Mou Lam (translated as Martial Arts), which gathered a crowd of about 100 curious onlookers. This outing to Taiwan also marked 28-year-old Kalok's first time filming overseas.

A video of the shoot posted on Weibo shows Kalok and Ricco, 26, appearing out of a building 'naked' with their hands covering their private parts. They notice a group of men dressed in black to their left, who then pursue the duo and try to beat them up.

When asked if he had a better physique than Ricco, Kalok told On.cc: "He's actually bigger than me. I did push-ups immediately before the shoot, but Ricco is more muscular."

He added that the crew had actually booked them a hotel with a gym downstairs to work out before filming.

Some have likened Ricco and him to Raymond Lam and Ron Ng in Twin of Brothers (2004), Kalok said, adding: "We're not bathing together but we're running naked, which is quite fresh.

"If it were just one person [doing this], they might get embarrassed. But it's better to have a close bro and go through this together."

Kalok and Ricco previously worked together on the Come Home Love series.

It's not Kalok's first time showing skin either, with him revealing his butt in Your Highness (2022).

"If you really had to show your butt in the middle of the street it'd be embarrassing, but everything was covered up this time so it was okay," he said.

