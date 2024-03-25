Twice's Jihyo reportedly dating Olympian and Physical: 100 season 1 contestant Yun Sung-bin

Do we have another celebrity couple in the K-entertainment scene, following Aespa's Karina and Lee Jae-wook?

South Korean publication Sway reported yesterday (March 24) that Jihyo, member of the K-pop girl group Twice, has been dating Olympic gold medalist and Physical: 100 season 1 contestant Yun Sung-bin for a year.

They reportedly met through a mutual acquaintance and have been going on dates at each other's homes. The report added that they live just a few minutes' drive from each other.

"Sung-bin taught Jihyo how to work out. They became close friends and quickly developed a romantic relationship because they have a lot in common," revealed an insider.

Jihyo's agency JYP Entertainment released a statement: "It is difficult to confirm the report as it is a private matter. We ask for your understanding."

Sung-bin's agency All That Sports shared a similar response: "It is difficult for us to confirm the athlete's private life as he is currently not an active athlete."

Jihyo, 27, and Sung-bin, 29, are also regular cast members of the reality show I Live Alone.

