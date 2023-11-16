'Unable to straighten it no matter how hard I try': JJ Lin tears ligament in finger due to freak accident

Singaporean singer JJ Lin tore the tendon of his left little finger in a minor accident recently.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Nov 15), the 42-year-old Mandopop star posted three photos of his left hand, with the first photo showing his little finger in a bent position.

He also shared two photos where his finger is in a cast and bandaged together with his ring finger.

JJ wrote in the caption: "While trying to save a falling glass bottle, I accidentally hit my hand, and suffered a torn tendon to my pinky finger, and am unable to straighten it no matter how hard I try.

"Fortunately, X-ray showed no sign of bone fracture."

He added that he would be wearing the finger cast for the next six weeks to recover.

"Please do not worry about me, I will brace this and get well, like I always have," said JJ.

Fans and artistes, including Jackson Wang, sent their well wishes for JJ on his post.

Local singer-songwriter Hong Junyang, 42, wrote: "Get well soon bro."

"Speedy recovery," commented Singapore-based actor Shaun Chen.

