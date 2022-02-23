Uncharted hits box office milestone for video game movie with $59 million debut

Sony’s latest video game to film adaptation starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Uncharted, has become the fourth-biggest opening of all time for a video game movie.

The movie debuted with US$44 million (S$59.2 million) over the weekend. Whilst critics weren’t a fan of the movie, fans have been leaving rave reviews (read ours here). Seeing the strong positive reaction from fans, box office numbers might improve into the film’s second and third weekends.

Uncharted joins Sonic The Hedgehog, Detective Pikachu, Tomb Raider and Angry Birds as the top five biggest opening weekends for video game adaptations. Sonic the Hedgehog leads the list with US$58M, followed by Detective Pikachu with US$54 million and Tomb Raider with US$47 million. Angry Birds takes the fifth spot with US$38 million.

ALSO READ: Nolan North, voice of Nathan Drake, thinks he was too old to play the role in Uncharted film

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted follows the globe-trotting treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Holland) and his wisecracking partner Sully (Wahlberg) as they embark on a death-defying quest to uncover the greatest treasure never found.

Complicating matters, the fearless explorers are racing against two baddies (played by Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle) to locate the fabled fortunes. Audiences have awarded the film a B+ on CinemaScore.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.