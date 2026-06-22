'Uncle Roger' Nigel Ng reveals birth of child: 'Put MSG on baby, it'll be better baby, smarter'

Nigel Ng, also known for his online persona Uncle Roger, has become a father.

The 35-year-old Malaysia-born comedian and YouTuber revealed in an Instagram post today (June 22): "And then there were three. After a week in the NICU, bringing you home today is the most special Father's Day."

He thanked the medical staff at the hospital in the United States for their care during their stay, and ended the post with: "Somewhere I hear my Uncle whispering, 'Put MSG on baby, it'll be better baby, smarter...'"

Nigel tied the knot with his lawyer girlfriend Sabrina Ahmed in July 2025 after two years together in a wedding celebration that spanned over three days in Sintra, Portugal, and blended Malaysian and Bengali traditions.

The festivities included a three-hour sunset cruise, a sangeet, Chinese and Western tea ceremonies and a lavish reception.

In February, they announced in a joint Instagram post that they are expecting their first child together.

Nigel wrote in his post then: "New nephew coming soon!"

The good news was met with congratulations, including from British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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