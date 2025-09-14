Fuiyoh! Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, shares wedding snaps from grand 3-day ceremony in Portugal

Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, also known as Uncle Roger, shared on Instagram today (Sept 14) photos from his grand wedding. He married lawyer Sabrina Ahmed.

According to Vogue, the wedding celebrations spanned over three days in July in Sintra, Portugal, and blended Malaysian and Bengali traditions.

The festivities included a three-hour sunset cruise, a sangeet, Chinese and Western tea ceremonies and a lavish reception.

In the caption of his post, Nigel wrote: "On July 19, 2025, I married my best friend."

The venue was a grand one — Seteais Palace overlooking Sintra's lush green landscape. Built in the 1700s, the palace is now a five-star hotel named Valverde Palacio de Seteais.

The couple had four looks throughout the three days. For the Western ceremony, Sabrina wore an elegant white gown while Nigel was clad in a suit.

In another photo, Sabrina wore a long veil draped over a floral baby pink lehenga while Nigel matched her in a beige sherwani with a hint of soft pink.

The couple chose dark red for their Chinese ceremony — Sabrina's outfit was a dramatic blend of a traditional qipao and a gown with detailed embroidery. Nigel wore a velvet tang jacket decorated with a brooch, paired with black pants.

For the cake-cutting ceremony, a smiling Nigel donned a simple white suit and tie, while Sabrina wore a red saree. She told Vogue it was her mother's wedding fit.

Earlier in March, Nigel had shared their engagement photos taken in Taipei, where they posed in front of various stalls in the city's night markets.

