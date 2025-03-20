Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, and fiancee snap engagement photos in Taipei

We will soon have an Auntie Roger because Nigel Ng, who is better known by his online moniker Uncle Roger, is officially engaged.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (March 18), the Malaysian comedian's fiancee, known only as Sabrina, shared several photos from their engagement shoot in Taipei.

Sabrina had donned a veil covered in small ribbons and a simple white dress, while Nigel wore a black blazer and white t-shirt.

The couple were snapped posing in front of various stalls in Taipei's night markets, and one of the photos showed them seated at vendor's booth accompanied by drinks and snacks.

In another shot, Nigel was seen lovingly feeding Sabrina ice cream in the middle of a brightly lit arcade.

The couple also had an outfit change, where Sabrina wore a brown collared dress that was cinched in at the waist with a belt, and Nigel wore a beige shirt and brown pants.

They then posed at a fruit juice store, and even took a cheeky photo outside a sex toy shop.

In the post, Sabrina expressed her gratitude towards their friend and photographer, Karren Kao.

"Thank you, @karren_kao, for bringing our vision to life and being so supportive throughout the process," wrote Sabrina.

She shared that Karren had gone shopping with the couple to find outfits and even comforted Sabrina when she cried in the bridal shop.

"As an artist and friend, we couldn’t have done it without you and your team."

Nigel first went official with Sabrina in January 2024, when he posted a collection of photos on Instagram highlighting a trip to Chiang Mai.

Alongside photos of himself enjoying Thai food and visiting various tourist attractions, fans also noticed two images of him holding hands with a mysterious woman.

A number of netizens started to call her Nigel's "new auntie", referencing his "uncle" name.

During a November episode of his podcast Haiyaa With Nigel Ng, he revealed that he had proposed to Sabrina in Japan during the cherry blossom season in April 2024.

In the podcast, he also shared that he is a divorcee and that this is his second marriage.

