'Is that our new auntie?' Fans gush over pictures of Nigel Ng aka Uncle Roger with possible girlfriend

Did Nigel Ng go Instagram official with his girlfriend?

A comedian better known by his online persona Uncle Roger, Nigel posted a collection of photos on Instagram on Jan 2 to celebrate the new year, highlighting his recent trip to Chiang Mai.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1mA4BQvZjg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Alongside photos of the 32-year-old enjoying Thai food and visiting various tourist attractions, fans also noticed two of them showed him holding hands with a mysterious long-haired woman.

Very quickly, they speculated that the woman is his new girlfriend, prompting a lot of online reactions.

A number of netizens have already started to call her Nigel's "new auntie", referencing his "uncle" name.

"Is that our new auntie?" read one comment which has garnered close to 3,500 likes.

"Lots of sad aunties now," said another netizen.

Another common reaction from users referenced Uncle Roger's relationship with his "ex-wife" Auntie Helen, a recurring character in his comedy skits, with one commenter joking that she "lost the break-up".

Nigel had previously revealed that he is divorced.

Born in Kuala Lumpur, Nigel achieved online fame on YouTube with his Uncle Roger character back in 2020, delivering harsh and sometimes controversial critiques of Asian food cooked by chefs from Jamie Oliver to Gordon Ramsay.

He has guest-hosted cooking shows such as MasterChef Singapore and Hell's Kitchen, and frequently collaborates with chefs such as Esther Choi and Joshua Weissman.

ALSO READ: Tay Ying finally confirms she's dating celebrity chef Wu Sihan

shaocong.neo@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.