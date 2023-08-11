'You need to stop saying racist things like this': Nigel Ng aka Uncle Roger gets flak for criticising Laotian and Cambodian food

Is talking shit about other Asians "a way of life" for Asians? It is, if you are Uncle Roger.

On July 30, Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng posted a video titled Uncle Roger Makes Adobo, where he — as his alter ego — talks about Southeast Asian food with Filipino-American chef Leah Cohen, who owns Southeast Asian restaurant P and K in New York.

In the video, in response to an introduction to the restaurant by Leah, Uncle Roger said: "Not all Southeast Asia has good food. You don't want food from Laos and Cambodia… Laos food is shit version of Thai food."

On August 4, Nigel, 32, posted a video of Uncle Roger responding to Laotian chef Ae Southammavong defending her country's food.

He welcomed Ae, who is based in the United States, to prove him wrong by cooking Laotian food with him on video, and specified the reason for his comment: "All the Laos food I had so far — not my favourite."

He went one step further, asserting that "Asian people criticising other Asian people is just a way of life".

Netizens' responses to his Instagram video varied, with many defending Laotian and Cambodian food and correcting wrong perceptions.

One user said: "The funny thing is a lot of 'Thai' food is actually Laotian food but calling it Thai will get the normies to go eat it — give us some respect."

"I've never had Laotian food before but Cambodian food absolutely slaps. Criminally underrated cuisine. Don't think I've ever had any Cambodian food that I haven't loved. Definitely want to try Laotian food," another shared.

Some people feel he was being unnecessarily discriminatory.

One said: "You need to stop saying racist stuff like this."

"Not true, I never talk shit about other Asians. You were raised with ignorance. That's what it is," a person rebuked him.

Of course, Uncle Roger still had his supporters, who agreed with him.

One user said: "I just had Laos food in Houston that didn't impress me. Looking forward to this video!"

"Yeah, like how Indonesians are always talking shit about Malaysians, but we love you uncle!" another observed.

The Cambodian government said that his assessment of Khmer food is inaccurate and expressed disappointment that he has coloured foreigners' opinions on Cambodian food. They also requested for him to make an apology to the Cambodian people.

Yesterday, Ae posted a video of her meeting Uncle Roger. "Look who pulled up to the city," she said, before telling the latter, "I can't wait to make you cry, motherf***er!"

Their food video will be released this Sunday.

This is not the first time Nigel has expressed controversial opinions towards a country.

Last year, in an interview in June, Nigel said: "Singapore's food is a weird, less good version of what we do (in Malaysia)", and that triggered another round of age-old debate of whether Singaporean or Malaysian food is superior.

Many left heated comments like "He knows nothing, he just wants attention."

In February last year, after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, Nigel posted a tweet saying: "Adding some Ukraine dates to my Haiyaa world tour! Stay tuned." It was followed with a laugh-crying emoji.

People criticised him for being insensitive to people involved in the Russian-Ukraine war, and told him to make sure he did not make such comments again.

Nigel seemed to predict his own behaviour well, replying: "There definitely will be a next time. If you listen to @haiyaapod you know I say some crazy shit."

