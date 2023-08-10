No borders: ICA receives surprise cake from Malaysia's Immigration Department to celebrate Singapore's birthday

Singapore and Malaysia have got a competitive relationship at times, but even rivals can't resist a good cake.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) received a surprise cake from their Malaysian counterpart on the day of Singapore's National Day yesterday (Aug 9) in a wholesome gesture of friendship.

In pictures uploaded to the Malaysian immigration authority's Facebook page, the cake is visibly coloured with Singapore's colours of red and white, studded with tiny golden stars.

Singapore's city skyline is smack in the middle of the cake, with the iconic Marina Bay Sands taking centre stage while the Merlion stands tall on the right. The Singapore Flyer is also visible on the left.

"Happy National Day Singapore" is written on the cake, above a banner of the Singapore flag.

In a quaint handover ceremony, Sultan Iskandar Building's Deputy Chief of Immigration, Mrs Vimala, smiled and posed for pictures with the deputy commander of Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint, Tong Weijie.

The Malaysian immigration authority also expressed hope towards the relationship between the "two parties that jointly protect the safety" of the borders between Malaysia and Singapore.

Netizens also appreciated this friendly act of kindness — a comment on Reddit said: "It's a really nice looking cake for sure.

"They could have chosen to do nothing but took the time and effort to give ICA a cake instead. Wholesome post!"

Another added: "Very thoughtful and gracious of them, both sides face the same issues daily."

