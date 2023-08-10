'Best time for us to show some appreciation': Influencer spends $58 on food and drinks for migrant workers on National Day

How'd you spend your National Day? Did you celebrate Singapore's birthday with some local food? Or huddle with loved ones to watch the National Day Parade?

Well, one Singaporean decided to take the road less travelled and give back to the backbone workers of Singapore aka our migrant brothers.

On August 9, Donjany, who goes by _donjany on social media, took to TikTok to share his act of kindness.

@_donjany In conjunction of 58th National Day, we did this for migrant workers. To contribute, link in bio 🤍 ♬ original sound - _donjany

In the 78-second clip, Donjany spends $58 on drinks and packets of biryani for the migrant workers, in conjunction with Singapore's 58th birthday.

As he distributed the meals to random migrant workers he encountered, he also took the time to make conversation with them.

One of the more heartfelt interactions had to be with a migrant worker who shared that he has a daughter and son whom he misses dearly.

Donjany also shared that National Day is a celebration not just for Singaporeans but for "everyone that has built this place that we call home".

This includes migrant workers as well who have left their family members back home in order to work here.

"I think this is the best time for us to at least show some appreciation to them because at the end of the day, they are just normal human beings with emotions," Donjany added. "It makes them feel good when we show some appreciation to them."

Want to give back?

Beyond the TikTok video, Donjany has partnered with Muslim Youth Forum Singapore to host 1,000 migrant workers for a sumptuous biryani lunch as part of the Thank You Bhaiya 2023 campaign.

They aim to raise $10,000 in total and you can do your part by donating to this campaign.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Donjany shares with us that the campaign hopes to allow migrant workers to "experience home and the essence of a community, away from home."

"They work day and night building our HDB flats and MRT tracks, help keep our estates clean and green while being away from home, and away from their families.

"Today, we see their contributions in fields such as transport, housing, and many others. The invisible workforce behind Singapore, our migrant workers.

"Let us spare a thought for the invisible heroes who are miles away from home.

"[We] plan to distribute 1,000 briyani meals at selected local dormitories across Singapore, as a gesture of thanks, on behalf of all Singaporeans. This initiative has been organised since 2019."

Netizens' reaction

Donjany's selfless actions resonated with the online crowd as the comments section was filled with praise.

Netizens were touched by his kind gesture. One comment read: "Bro this is so wholesome".

While other comments mentioned how the conversations with the migrant workers pulled at their heartstrings.

Pay it forward

Just last year, Mellisa Abdullah, 27, rewarded a group of helpful migrant workers with some bubble tea.

After seeing how they helped a cyclist who fell, Mellisa ordered and distributed several cups of bubble tea to the migrant workers to "show [her] love for their kindness".

Speaking to AsiaOne, Mellisa shared that she had grown up watching her mother perform similar acts of kindness for migrant workers.

"She was the one who taught me to share what we have with those who have lesser than us," Mellisa said, adding that her mother used to stock up on drinks and buns at home to pass to migrant workers who were washing their HDB block.

This isn't the first time Mellisa has extended a helping hand to others either. She'd previously worked for a non-profit organisation that helps not just migrant workers, but also youths at risk and elderly people with dementia.

