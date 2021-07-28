This made my day: Auntie passes $50 notes to migrant workers in Admiralty

There's nothing quite like receiving an act of kindness from a stranger – even more so when they do not expect anything in return.

That was what a group of migrant workers experienced when an auntie walked up to them as they were sitting along Admiralty Road East.

She handed a $50 note to each of them before crossing the road to pass more cash to a separate group of workers.

One of them recorded this moment and the 31-second video made its way to Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Tuesday (July 27).

With 146,000 views and 1,400 shares, it's clear that many hearts were melted by the auntie's giving nature.

Plenty of Facebook users shared similar sentiments, commending such a selfless act of giving and sharing how rewarding it can be to help others.

A few netizens took to the comments section and had a quick swipe at those who supposedly did similar acts of kindness for clout.

The auntie, on the other hand, didn't record herself at all.

Since the pandemic began, there has been a surge in videos popping up online of people going the extra mile to help vulnerable communities such as migrant workers.

On TikTok, there have been clips of migrant workers receiving a free Starbucks drink or a large pot of Dhalcha after having to work in the pouring rain.

